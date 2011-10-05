BERLIN Three West Germany players tested positive for the banned stimulant ephedrine during the 1966 World Cup finals in England, according to a document seen by German magazine Der Spiegel.

The new-found letter from the then medical officer of world football's governing body FIFA Mihailo Andrejevic says three unnamed players in the German squad that lost in the final to England had tested positive.

Writing to German athletics chief Max Danz on November 29, 1966, months after the final which England won 4-2, Andrejevic allegedly informed him that doping tests for three German players conducted during the tournament were positive for ephedrine, also found in medicine for treating cold symptoms.

It is unclear whether the players had taken ephedrine on purpose or through some cold medicine available at the time when drugs testing was still in its infancy.

FIFA officials, when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday, said they were unaware of the letter and would look into the matter.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)