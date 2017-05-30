BERLIN Coach Thomas Tuchel has left Borussia Dortmund after two years in charge, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday, days after winning their first silverware for five years in the German Cup.

The club swiftly denied widespread media reports that Tuchel's departure was the result of a breakdown in his relationship with its management.

In a statement on its website, the club and Tuchel had "gone separate ways". The 43-year-old, regarded as one of Germany's most innovative coaches, led the club to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season and third place this term.

On Saturday, Dortmund won the German Cup with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, their first title since winning the Bundesliga and the Cup under Juergen Klopp in 2012.

The club said Tuchel's departure followed a meeting with the board, including chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

"As the employer, Borussia Dortmund will not express itself as to the background of the separation which is the result of a long process and is supported by all the club committees," said the club, asking for the decision not to be judged on rumours.

"BVB attaches great importance to the fact that the cause of the separation is by no means a disagreement between two persons," it added.

"The well-being of the club Borussia Dortmund is more than about just sporting success and will always be more important than individuals and possible differences between them."

