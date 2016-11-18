BERLIN Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus has a minor heel problem and will not be in the squad for their Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich on Saturday, the club have said.

Reus, who missed Euro 2016 and has not played since he suffered an adductor muscle injury in May, returned to team training this week and was reported to be in contention, despite a lack of match fitness.

"(Marco Reus) has minor heel problems. In order to not risk anything given his very long absence, playing is not possible tomorrow," Dortmund said on Friday.

The Ruhr valley club, who have already qualified for the Champions League's knockout stage, are fifth in the Bundesliga, six points behind leaders Bayern.

