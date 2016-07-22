Football Soccer - Germany v Italy - International Friendly - Allianz-Arena, Munich, Germany - 29/3/16 Germany's Andre Schuerrle before the match REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Borussia Dortmund have signed VfL Wolfsburg forward Andre Schuerrle on a five-year contract, last season's Bundesliga runners-up said in a statement on Friday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old Germany international joined Wolfsburg from Chelsea in February 2015 and scored nine goals in the top flight last season as the club finished eighth in the standings.

Fellow Germany international Mario Goetze rejoined Dortmund on Wednesday, signing a four-year deal following a disappointing spell at champions Bayern Munich.

"Andre Schuerrle is a German national player with outstanding offensive potential... his quality will be very valuable for our team," Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's website. (bit.ly/2a0QdpL)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)