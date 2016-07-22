Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Borussia Dortmund have signed VfL Wolfsburg forward Andre Schuerrle on a five-year contract, last season's Bundesliga runners-up said in a statement on Friday.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The 25-year-old Germany international joined Wolfsburg from Chelsea in February 2015 and scored nine goals in the top flight last season as the club finished eighth in the standings.
Fellow Germany international Mario Goetze rejoined Dortmund on Wednesday, signing a four-year deal following a disappointing spell at champions Bayern Munich.
"Andre Schuerrle is a German national player with outstanding offensive potential... his quality will be very valuable for our team," Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's website. (bit.ly/2a0QdpL)
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger brushed off suggestions that his four-match touchline ban for pushing a fourth official was too lenient, saying his critics would still not be satisfied if he was put behind bars.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will not rush Gareth Bale back into action as the Welsh forward continues his recovery from an ankle injury.