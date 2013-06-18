London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
BERLIN Teenage prospect Leonardo Bittencourt has left Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund after agreeing on a four-year deal to join Hanover 96, the Bundesliga clubs said on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Dortmund retain an option the buy back the attacking midfielder when his contract at Hanover expires.
The 19-year-old German, who joined Dortmund from Energie Cottbus in 2012, made five league appearances last season, scoring once, and also played one game in the run to the Champions League final.
Bittencourt, who is of Brazilian descent, has also played for Germany at several junior levels including the Under-21 team.
Hanover finished ninth in the Bundesliga, missing out on a Europa League spot after three seasons of continental football.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.