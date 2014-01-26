Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his cruciate knee ligament on Saturday and will now undergo surgery, the club said on Sunday.
The Poland international sustained the injury in the second minute of their 2-2 draw against Augsburg as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.
"I will not roll over that easily," he said in a statement. "I will do everything to come back even stronger."
Dortmund said the player would return to training after the summer break if his rehabilitation went according to plan.
Dortmund, who meet Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League last 16 next month, are already without injured central defenders Mats Hummels and Neven Subotic and playmaker Ilkay Guendogan.
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.