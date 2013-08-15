FC Augsburg's Halil Altintop (L) tackles Borussia Dortmund's Ilkay Guendogan during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Augsburg August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN German international Ilkay Guendogan has been ruled out for about two weeks after aggravating a back injury in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Paraguay, the club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder scored Germany's first goal but was then taken off midway through the first half.

Guendogan's participation was in doubt until the last moment and he needed injections before the game.

"According to team doctor Markus Braun the problem with his back has now become worse instead of improving," the club said on their website (www.bvb.de).

Dortmund host promoted Eintracht Braunschweig in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)