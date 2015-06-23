BERLIN Borussia Dortmund playmaker Ilkay Guendogan, who was set to leave the German club this summer, could stay on under new coach Thomas Tuchel, his agent said on Tuesday.

Germany international Guendogan had said in April he would not be renewing his contract that runs out in 2016 and was said to be in talks with a number of clubs for an immediate transfer .

"This is clearly an option again," his agent and uncle Ilhan Guendogan told Sueddeutsche Zeitung when asked about a potential u-turn by the player to stay at Dortmund or even signing a contract extension.

"There are several things in favour of Ilkay finding back to his old level and doing that in a familiar, comfortable environment."

The talented 24-year-old had been out of action for 14 months before returning from a back injury in December last year. But a much-reported possible transfer to the English Premier League, Spain and even Bayern Munich has not materialised.

After the departure of coach Juergen Klopp at the end of the season, Tuchel, a former Mainz 05 coach, was appointed as his successor.

Ilhan Guendogan said the player had "now been thinking about it" -- a possible stay -- after hearing Tuchel's plans for next season.

Dortmund, German champions in 2011 and 2012 and Champions League finalists in 2013, finished seventh in the Bundesliga and will compete in the Europa League next season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)