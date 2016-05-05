Mats Hummels, team captain of Borussia Dortmund, reacts during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against FSV Mainz 05 in Mainz, Germany, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels has said a much-expected move to Bayern Munich was far from decided, and criticised a "dirty statement" issued by his club last week that said he wanted to move to the league rivals.

Dortmund had said the Germany international put in a transfer request after the end of the season with the intent of joining Bayern, an announcement which angered Dortmund fans who whistled and jeered Hummels in a game against VfL Wolfsburg.

"Nothing has been decided yet," Hummels told fans waiting outside the club's training ground on Wednesday. "This dirty statement created a different impression."

Dortmund, the only publicly listed Bundesliga club, said last week that Bayern had not yet made an offer for the 27-year-old, who is under contract for another year.

"As a precaution, it is pointed out that... no exit clause has been agreed and the player is logically tied to Borussia Dortmund until June 30, 2017," it said in the statement.

A switch to Bayern would represent something of a homecoming for Hummels, who came through the ranks at the Bavarian club before moving to Dortmund in October 2008.

He would be the third key Dortmund player to join Bayern since 2013, after Mario Goetze and Robert Lewandowski.

Dortmund are five points behind leaders Bayern in the Bundesliga with two matches left. They also meet in the German Cup final on May 21.

