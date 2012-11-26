Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
BERLIN Champions Borussia Dortmund could be without in-form midfielder Mario Goetze as well as playmaker Ilkay Guendogan and captain Sebastian Kehl for their home league game against promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday.
"They are all doubtful for the game," coach Juergen Klopp told a news conference on Monday. "A decision on them will be taken tomorrow."
The trio picked up minor knocks in Saturday's 2-1 win over Mainz 05 that extended their winning run to three league games, their longest this season.
The win lifted them to second place, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich whom they visit on Saturday in the Bundesliga's big match.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Manchester United's Wayne Rooney intends to stay at the club, ending speculation that he could move to China.
RIO DE JANEIRO Power was restored to the Maracana stadium on Thursday almost a month after it was cut off because the stadium's administrators had not paid the bill, the city's electricity company Light said.