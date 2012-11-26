BERLIN Champions Borussia Dortmund could be without in-form midfielder Mario Goetze as well as playmaker Ilkay Guendogan and captain Sebastian Kehl for their home league game against promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday.

"They are all doubtful for the game," coach Juergen Klopp told a news conference on Monday. "A decision on them will be taken tomorrow."

The trio picked up minor knocks in Saturday's 2-1 win over Mainz 05 that extended their winning run to three league games, their longest this season.

The win lifted them to second place, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich whom they visit on Saturday in the Bundesliga's big match.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)