Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund signed Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Werder Bremen on Tuesday after allowing fellow centre back Felipe Santana to leave for Schalke 04.
The much-travelled Papastathopoulos, 24, has penned a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
"We are delighted that Sokratis has decided to join Borussia Dortmund. He is a flexible player capable to play in a variety of positions in defence who we believe has tremendous potential," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a club statement.
Dortmund, beaten 2-1 by German rivals Bayern Munich in Saturday's Champions League final having also lost their Bundesliga title to the Bavarians, have moved quickly to shore up their defence with Felipe Santana moving to rivals Schalke.
The Brazilian, 27, has signed a deal with Schalke until 2016 with the fee again undisclosed.
"Felipe expressed the wish to leave Dortmund. We would like to thank him for five great, successful years and we wish him all the best for his future," added Zorc.
Schalke finished fourth in the Bundesliga this term, 11 points behind second-placed Dortmund.
Juergen Klopp's Dortmund could well see more remodelling following their Champions League final defeat with Bayern's retiring coach Jupp Heynckes hinting at Wembley that the club are close to signing Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski.
Germany midfielder Mario Goetze has already announced he will leave Dortmund for Bayern next month.
(Writing by Mark Meadows in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Rio de Janeiro Organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member before the vote.