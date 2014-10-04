BERLIN Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund's early-season slump in the Bundesliga hit a new low on Saturday when they lost 1-0 at home to second from bottom Hamburg SV.

Juergen Klopp's men have shone in the Champions League, winning their opening two group games including a 3-0 victory at Anderlecht in midweek, but they have shown a completely different face domestically.

Dortmund have lost four of their seven Bundesliga games and are down in 13th place, 10 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

"Today is the low point and at the same time it is the starting point of the season for us," said Klopp who led the club to the Bundesliga title in 2011 and 2012. "I take responsibility.

"I am responsible for picking the team and for their attitude," he told reporters. "We are now on seven points and certainly not looking at the top spots."

Dortmund sparked into life late in the game but despite an attacking final 20 minutes neither Ciro Immobile nor Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could find the net.

"I have a problem getting consistent form," said Klopp. "The team tried in the second half and worked hard -- now we want to find that stability we need."

Dortmund's long injury list, which includes their entire first-choice midfield, has not affected their European form but they have conceded 12 goals in the Bundesliga.

For a team wanting to give favourites Bayern a run for their money, Dortmund have not yet shown they have the depth of squad to challenge for domestic supremacy this season.

"For all our ambitions and targets, this is far too little from us," Klopp said.

The coach does not have to worry about the unwavering backing of the fans who cheered the players in an impressive show of support at the end of the game.

"That was a very unusual situation that will certainly help us in the future," said Klopp.

