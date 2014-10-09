DUESSELDORF/MUNICH Puma Chief Executive Bjoern Gulden is to take a seat on Borussia Dortmund's supervisory board, a source familiar with the matter said, after the sporting goods company's acquisition of a stake in the German soccer club.

Dortmund shareholders are to vote on the appointment of Gulden at the club's general meeting on Nov. 24, the source said on Thursday. The move was flagged earlier by German publication Manager Magazin Online.

Puma, which makes Dortmund's jerseys, declined to comment on the report, while the soccer club said that it would publish documents related to its general meeting on its website at about 0700 GMT on Friday.

Puma, like fellow Dortmund sponsors Evonik and Signal Iduna, bought shares in the club's capital increase last month, acquiring a 5 percent stake.

