BERLIN Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus could make his Bundesliga return against Paderborn on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month, coach Juergen Klopp said on Thursday.

"For Marco it is looking problem-free," Klopp said of the Germany international.

Central defender Mats Hummels, recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the start of the month, is not quite ready to return.

"It is not progressing as quickly as we would have liked," Klopp said.

"If there is no wonder happening overnight then we hope to have him at our disposal on Wednesday (against Arsenal in the Champions League)."

Last season's runners-up Dortmund have made a poor start to the league season, sitting in 15th place on 10 points from 11 games.

They have, however, already secured their Champions League knockout spot with two games to spare.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)