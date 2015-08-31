Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund have signed Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj on loan for a season, the German club said on Monday.
The 20-year-old Belgium winger was reportedly a target for several European clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Olympique Marseille and Valencia.
"Adnan is a high quality and versatile player who complements our attack," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said.
Januzaj made four appearances for United this season, scoring in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa this month.
Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.