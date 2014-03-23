BERLIN Former Germany international Sebastian Kehl will retire in 2015 after signing a contract extension on Sunday that will keep him at Borussia Dortmund until the end of next season, he said on Sunday. The 34-year-old midfielder said he was happy to play another season and then end his career at the club he joined in 2001. "Borussia Dortmund, our great team, the fans and the city have been my home for years," Kehl said in a club statement. "That is why I decided to continue this connection but the decision is ripe in me that I will end my career in 2015. Hopefully I will enjoy with this team some more unforgettable moments and great success." Kehl, who has also played for Hanover 96 and Freiburg, has won three league titles with Dortmund - including the 2012 domestic league and Cup double. Dortmund also lost in the Champions League final last season to Bayern Munich. Kehl won 31 caps for Germany, playing in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and scored three goals. Dortmund, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, are second in the Bundesliga and take on third-placed Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby on Tuesday.