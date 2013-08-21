Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund forward Robert Lewandowski has resolved differences with the club over a failed transfer to Bayern Munich in the close season, the Poland international said on Wednesday after being given a pay rise.
Lewandowski was desperate to leave the Champions League runners-up to join treble winners Bayern Munich but the deal fell through after Dortmund blocked the transfer, saying he had a contract until 2014.
A bitter war of words ensued between the two sides, raising concerns over his commitment to Dortmund in his final year of his contract.
"The situation is now that I will stay in Dortmund for one more year," Lewandowski told sport bild magazine. "We have put aside all disagreements and have cleared the air. There were mistakes made but the case is closed."
"I had a different starting point. I thought I was allowed to transfer. I was then disappointed and angry. But now everything is calm. I have always said I would respect my contract."
Dortmund also said they gave the forward an unspecified pay hike last week based on last season's performances.
"It is true that we have adapted his remunerations to his sporting contribution," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said, without giving any details on the rise of the forward's annual salary. "We had intended for months to do that."
German media reported his salary was up from 1.5 million euros (£1.28 million) to 5.0 million annually.
The Poland international enjoyed a sensational season, scoring 24 league goals and adding another 10 in the Champions League, including four in one game against Real Madrid.
Dortmund, who lost out to Bayern in all three competitions last season, will not receive a transfer fee if Lewandowski leaves as a free agent after his deal expires next year.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
ZURICH Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.