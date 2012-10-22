Tottenham overwhelm Stoke with another Kane hat-trick
England striker Harry Kane scored a clinical first-half hat-trick in 23 minutes as Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from their midweek European disappointment to overwhelm Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.
Borussia Dortmund and Poland right back Lukasz Piszczek has extended his contract with the German champions until 2017, describing the club as "extraordinary".
"I have been playing here for two years and in that time I have grown close with the football culture here, the club and the fans," said the 27-year-old in a statement.
"It is an honour and responsibility to play for this extraordinary club."
Piszczek has been a target for several top European teams since Dortmund landed the first of two consecutive league titles in 2011.
"We have managed to get a long-term commitment from one of Europe's most sought-after defenders who in the past years has been a pillar of our success," said sports director Michael Zorc.
Dortmund host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Cesc Fabregas is not one to shy away from a challenge and the Chelsea midfielder says he will bank on his experience to nail down a first team spot after making his 300th Premier League appearances in Saturday's 3-1 win over Swansea City.
LONDON England remain on course for back-to-back Six Nations grand slams after managing to find a way to overcome their own poor start and a gritty and inventive Italy with a late surge of tries to secure a 36-15 victory on Sunday.