Borussia Dortmund and Poland right back Lukasz Piszczek has extended his contract with the German champions until 2017, describing the club as "extraordinary".

"I have been playing here for two years and in that time I have grown close with the football culture here, the club and the fans," said the 27-year-old in a statement.

"It is an honour and responsibility to play for this extraordinary club."

Piszczek has been a target for several top European teams since Dortmund landed the first of two consecutive league titles in 2011.

"We have managed to get a long-term commitment from one of Europe's most sought-after defenders who in the past years has been a pillar of our success," said sports director Michael Zorc.

Dortmund host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

