BERLIN Borussia Dortmund have signed striker Adrian Ramos from Hertha Berlin for next season on a four-year contract to replace Robert Lewandowski who is leaving to join Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Dortmund announced the deal with the Colombian forward the day after they were eliminated from the Champions League in a 3-2 aggregate defeat by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

"Adrian Ramos is an outstanding player and one of the best scorers in Germany," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc in a statement. "He fully fits into the profile of Dortmund."

Ramos has scored 32 goals in 89 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha, 16 of which have come this season.

Poland international Lewandowski agreed earlier this year to join Bayern at the end of the season on a five-year contract.

