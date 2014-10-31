Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (top) jumps over Blerim Dzemaili of Galatasaray during their Champions League Group D soccer match in Istanbul October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus on Friday sought to play down mounting speculation that he was set to move to Bayern Munich, saying other people were thinking more about his future than he was.

Germany international Reus, whose contract runs to 2017, has been targeted by Bayern, according to media reports, with a spell of impressive form marking him out as one of the most promising attacking players in the game.

"At the moment there are a lot of people talking about my future," Reus said in a statement. "There is a lot of speculation and a lot is being written.

"So I would like to take this opportunity to say that other people are thinking more about my future than me."

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said this week, in the latest of a series of advances, that the club could "potentially be interested" in a player of Reus's quality.

Rummenigge angered Dortmund officials a few months ago by publicly revealing the player had a 25-million euro ($31.37 million) buyout clause in his contract.

"The only thing that is certain is that we are on our way to Munich to get the points for Dortmund," said Reus, ahead of their clash with leaders Bayern on Saturday.

"Then we will hopefully return with the three points," he said, adding that their upcoming games in the Champions League and the Bundesliga were all that mattered to him at the moment.

Dortmund are 15th in the table after a bad start to the season, with six losses in nine games. They top their Champions League group, however, with maximum points from three games.

($1 = 0.7969 Euros)

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)