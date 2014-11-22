Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates a goal against Paderborn during the Bundesliga first division soccer match in Paderborn November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus was taken off injured midway through the second half of their Bundesliga game against Paderborn after earlier scoring on his comeback from an ankle injury.

Germany international Reus, who also missed the World Cup with an ankle injury and was hurt again earlier this month, started the game and scored their second goal as last season's runners-up led 2-1.

He had to be taken off on a stretcher in the 67th minute after a rough challenge from former Dortmund player Marvin Bakalorz, who was booked.

There were no immediate details regarding the extent of his injury, with Dortmund travelling to Arsenal for their Champions League group game next week.

The German club has already secured a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare.

