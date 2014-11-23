Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates a goal against Paderborn during the Bundesliga first division soccer match in Paderborn November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus could be out for some time after he was taken off injured midway through the second half of their 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Paderborn on his comeback from an ankle injury.

Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp said the player's foot had swollen up and the 25-year-old, who had earlier scored their second goal, could be missing in the coming games.

"It is very difficult to process the fact that Marco Reus could again be ruled out, more difficult than dealing with the draw," he said after Dortmund squandered a two-goal lead.

The club said they did not expect to have a diagnosis until at least tomorrow.

Germany international Reus, who also missed the World Cup with an ankle injury and was hurt again in early November, started the game and scored their second goal on the stroke of halftime.

He had to be taken off on a stretcher in the 67th minute after former Dortmund player Marvin Bakalorz, who was booked, slid in and clipped his right ankle in a rough challenge.

"It is difficult to talk about football. I respect the result but the incident with Reus was crazy."

Dortmund travel to Arsenal for their Champions League group game next week.

The German club has already secured a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)