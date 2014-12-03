Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke gestures during a news conference at the international 'Open Media Day' in Dortmund's Signal Iduna stadium May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (C) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) celebrate a goal against Paderborn during the Bundesliga first division soccer match in Paderborn November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund have no agreement in place with Real Madrid that gives the Spanish club first option to buy winger Marco Reus, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Wednesday.

Spanish media have reported that Real had an agreement with Dortmund to get first crack at the highly rated Germany international, who is out for the remainder of the year with an ankle ligament injury.

The attacking midfielder's contract with Dortmund runs to 2017 but he has a 25 million euros (19.15 million pounds) buyout clause, a fact that was revealed by long-time admirers Bayern Munich.

"This is complete nonsense that there is an option right agreement," said Watzke. "Marco alone will decide where he will go. If he decides to make use of the clause there is nothing we can do," he told reporters.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti was quoted on Tuesday as saying Reus was "the best German player", apart from Sami Khedira and Toni Kroos who both already play at the Spanish club.

The 25-year-old Reus has suffered an injury-plagued year, missing the World Cup with another ankle ligament injury in the team's final warmup game.

He suffered a succession of ankle problems this season.

