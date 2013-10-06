Borussia Dortmund's Nuri Sahin reacts during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Eintracht Braunschweig in Dortmund August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund will be without holding midfielder Nuri Sahin for up to three weeks after the Turkey international partly tore a ligament in his right knee during the 2-0 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Dortmund, who lost the Bundesliga top spot to Bayern Munich following their first defeat of the season on Saturday are already missing several key players through injury, including Ilkay Guendogan, captain Sebastian Kehl and defender Marcel Schmelzer.

"The midfielder partly ruptured a ligament in his right knee in the game against Gladbach on Saturday," the club said on Sunday.

Dortmund are also competing in the Champions League and will face Arsenal on October 22, with coach Juergen Klopp banned for the Group F game following his outburst during the defeat to Napoli in September.

