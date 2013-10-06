Arsenal facing mission impossible against Bayern
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund will be without holding midfielder Nuri Sahin for up to three weeks after the Turkey international partly tore a ligament in his right knee during the 2-0 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Dortmund, who lost the Bundesliga top spot to Bayern Munich following their first defeat of the season on Saturday are already missing several key players through injury, including Ilkay Guendogan, captain Sebastian Kehl and defender Marcel Schmelzer.
"The midfielder partly ruptured a ligament in his right knee in the game against Gladbach on Saturday," the club said on Sunday.
Dortmund are also competing in the Champions League and will face Arsenal on October 22, with coach Juergen Klopp banned for the Group F game following his outburst during the defeat to Napoli in September.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the side can deliver the results needed in their remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to ensure Champions League football next season.