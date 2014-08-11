Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke gestures during a news conference at the international 'Open Media Day' in Dortmund's Signal Iduna stadium May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund have extended CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke's contract to 2019, adding three years to the official's existing deal as reward for a very successful decade at the club, the Bundesliga runners-up said on Monday.

Watzke, who took over in 2005, helped revive the club from the brink of bankruptcy to become the second strongest force in German football, both on and off the pitch, behind Bayern Munich.

"...Watzke has delivered outstanding work in the past few years," club president Reinhard Rauball said in a statement.

"He was the master builder of Borussia in the recent past, he is the current master builder and will now also oversee the sustainable development of this great club."

Watzke has seen turnover quadruple in the last eight years alone and Dortmund, who won the league in 2011 and 2012 and reached the Champions League final in 2013, topped 300 million euros (239.14 million pounds) in turnover in the 2012/13 season for the first time.

