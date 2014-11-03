Bayer Leverkusen's Giulio Donati is challenged by Schalke 04's Julian Draxler (rear) during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Schalke 04 midfielder Julian Draxler will undergo surgery on a partially torn tendon in his right thigh, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner, who was already ruled out for the rest of the year after picking up the injury during Friday's 1-0 league win over Augsburg, had further medical checks on Monday which revealed the extent of the problem.

"The midfielder suffered a partial tear of a tendon. In the afternoon he left for Stuttgart to undergo surgery," Schalke said in a statement.

Schalke, who are already missing several players through injury, are in eighth place in the Bundesliga.

They take on Sporting in Portugal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)