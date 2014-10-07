West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
BERLIN Germany attacking midfielder Julian Draxler is doubtful for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Ireland after suffering from flu and failing to join up with the squad on Tuesday.
Germany travel to Warsaw to face Poland on Saturday before hosting Ireland in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday in qualifying Group D.
The 21-year-old Draxler was a member of this year's World Cup-winning squad and Germany kicked off their Euro qualifying campaign with a win over Scotland last month.
"Whether Julian will be called up at a later date will be decided in the coming days and after consultation with the medical and sports departments," the team said in a statement.
"So it is still open if he will take part against Poland and against Ireland on Tuesday."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.