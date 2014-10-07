Germany's Julian Draxler controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against Argentina in Duesseldorf September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Germany attacking midfielder Julian Draxler is doubtful for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Ireland after suffering from flu and failing to join up with the squad on Tuesday.

Germany travel to Warsaw to face Poland on Saturday before hosting Ireland in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday in qualifying Group D.

The 21-year-old Draxler was a member of this year's World Cup-winning squad and Germany kicked off their Euro qualifying campaign with a win over Scotland last month.

"Whether Julian will be called up at a later date will be decided in the coming days and after consultation with the medical and sports departments," the team said in a statement.

"So it is still open if he will take part against Poland and against Ireland on Tuesday."

