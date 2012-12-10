Blackburn sack Coyle as manager
LONDON Blackburn Rovers sacked their manager Owen Coyle on Tuesday, two days after the team's 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, the club said.
BERLIN Second division Dynamo Dresden have been banned from competing in the 2013/14 German Cup after repeated trouble caused by their supporters this season, the German FA (DFB) said on Monday.
Dynamo fans disrupted a second round Cup match at Hanover 96 on October 31, having been warned last season of a possible ban after similar incidents in an away tie with Borussia Dortmund.
"The sanction against Dresden must be viewed in the context of the numerous, previous incidents and the size of the clashes in their Cup tie against Hanover," Hans Lorenz, head of the DFB's sports court said in a statement.
"Such stadium attacks are attacks on football and need respective sanctions. The DFB sports court had clearly warned them (Dresden) after last year's incidents."
Hanover, who won the second round tie on penalties, were fined 70,000 euros (56,312.61 pounds) for their fans' involvement in incidents before during and after the game but escaped any further sanctions due to a better fan record.
Dresden supporters forced their way into the stadium, lit flares and stormed the pitch during and after the game.
German football officials have been alarmed by a sharp rise in violence and the German football league (DFL) is scheduled to vote on new security measures on December 12.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)
ROME Half back Tommaso Allan says Italy are determined to prove competitive against England at Twickenham on Sunday despite conceding 96 points in their opening two Six Nations matches this year. “England are one of the best teams in the world, second after the All Blacks,” Allan told reporters on Tuesday as Italy continued preparations for their London trip at the weekend. “They are very clinical and commit few errors. For us it will be a great challenge. We'll have to cut out
MANCHESTER, England Manchester City came out on top in an epic Champions League battle against Monaco as late goals by John Stones and Leroy Sane secured a 5-3 victory in a last 16 first-leg tie on Tuesday that had goals galore and a missed penalty.