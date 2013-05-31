People fill the Olympic stadium during the German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Berlin May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Berlin and Munich have applied to be Germany's candidate to host matches at Euro 2020 but Dortmund has dropped out of the race, the German FA (DFB) said on Friday.

"We have two very strong competitors with both these cities," said DFB general secretary Helmut Sandrock on the federation's official website (www.dfb.de).

"Both have shown in the past that they are outstanding venues for big football events."

Dortmund pulled out because it could not fulfil all the UEFA criteria for host cities, the DFB added.

Euro 2020 will take place in 13 cities across the continent.

Cities can apply for one of 12 packages consisting of two first-round matches and a knockout-round match, or to stage the two semi-finals and the final.

The DFB said Germany's eventual representative would apply for both types of package.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Ed Osmond)