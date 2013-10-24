Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BERLIN Germany will submit a bid to host the 2024 Euro football tournament, the German football association (DFB) told European soccer's governing body UEFA on Thursday.
"Eighteen years after the unique 2006 World Cup the time is right for another summer fairytale in Germany," said DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach following a federation meeting in Nuremberg.
"The last time the DFB hosted the Euro was 1988. We think we have good chances because as organisers of past tournaments we always left an excellent impression on FIFA and UEFA," he said.
France will host the 2016 tournament while Euro 2020 will be hosted by cities across the continent to lower the financial burden on organisers.
Germany has also bid for one of the packages to host matches for Euro 2020, putting Munich forward as a candidate city. UEFA will spread the tournament across the continent to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European championship.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.