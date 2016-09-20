Serena to play fewer tournaments to aid grand slam quest
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
BERLIN Provincial German club SV Wilhelmshaven have won a long-standing court battle against world soccer governing body FIFA's relegation order over the transfer of a player.
Germany's Federal Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled in favour of the club who were forced into relegation from the northern regional league after the 2013-14 season on FIFA orders.
The decision followed the club's refusal to pay two Argentine clubs development compensation of 157,500 euros (135,850.89 pounds) for Sergio Sagarzazu who they had signed in 2007.
"We won. David beats against Goliath," Wilhelmshaven said on their website. "SVW wins in front of the Federal Court of Justice against the Northern football federation and FIFA."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
LIBREVILLE Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semi-final berths at the African Nations Cup on Saturday as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favourites for the tournament were eliminated.