Raindrops flow down on a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN Provincial German club SV Wilhelmshaven have won a long-standing court battle against world soccer governing body FIFA's relegation order over the transfer of a player.

Germany's Federal Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled in favour of the club who were forced into relegation from the northern regional league after the 2013-14 season on FIFA orders.

The decision followed the club's refusal to pay two Argentine clubs development compensation of 157,500 euros (135,850.89 pounds) for Sergio Sagarzazu who they had signed in 2007.

"We won. David beats against Goliath," Wilhelmshaven said on their website. "SVW wins in front of the Federal Court of Justice against the Northern football federation and FIFA."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)