BERLIN Bundesliga clubs Borussia Moenchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined for crowd trouble during matches this season, the German football federation said on Wednesday.

Frankfurt must pay 18,000 euros (14,834.47 pounds) after their fans displayed a banner with "insulting content" during a home match with Nuremberg and threw missiles on to the pitch in the home games against Hoffenheim and Augsburg.

Gladbach were fined 9,000 euros after their supporters invaded the pitch at the end of a German Cup match at third division SV Darmstadt in August and used pyrotechnics at VfB Stuttgart in November.

Second tier Dynamo Dresden were fined 15,000 euros after their fans used pyrotechnics in a match at Arminia Bielefeld and lit sparklers at the end of the game.

($1 = 0.7312 euros)

