BERLIN Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined 100,000 euros (85,465 pounds) for their fans' behaviour at several Bundesliga matches, including storming a stadium entrance and lighting flares, the German FA (DFB) said on Wednesday.

The DFB said fans had thrown lit flares on to the pitch on several occasions this season while some 200 supporters stormed through a guest fans' gate at Fortuna Dusseldorf in November.

In a separate case, the DFB is still investigating Frankfurt after supporters were again caught lighting flares, which is strictly banned in Germany, in their Bundesliga game at Bayer Leverkusen in January.

Sixth-placed Frankfurt have enjoyed a successful season back in the top flight and currently occupy a Europa League qualifying place with six games left to play.

