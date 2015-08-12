Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
BERLIN Eintracht Frankfurt have signed a four-year contract with talented winger Mijat Gacinovic, who won the Under-20 World Cup with Serbia in June, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
Gacinovic last season captained FK Vojvodina Novi Sad in the Serbian league.
"We have managed to win a hugely talented player for us," said Eintracht sports director Bruno Huebner in a statement. "He is quick and agile and already has a lot of experience for his age. It is an investment for the future."
The German league kicks off this week with Eintracht travelling to last season's runners-up VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
LONDON A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.