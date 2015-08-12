BERLIN Eintracht Frankfurt have signed a four-year contract with talented winger Mijat Gacinovic, who won the Under-20 World Cup with Serbia in June, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Gacinovic last season captained FK Vojvodina Novi Sad in the Serbian league.

"We have managed to win a hugely talented player for us," said Eintracht sports director Bruno Huebner in a statement. "He is quick and agile and already has a lot of experience for his age. It is an investment for the future."

The German league kicks off this week with Eintracht travelling to last season's runners-up VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

