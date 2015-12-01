BERLIN Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Johannes Flum sustained a serious knee injury in training on Tuesday and had to be taken to hospital by helicopter.

Flum clashed with team mate Slobodan Medojevic, who was also slightly injured, and both players fell to the ground with Flum clearly in severe pain.

The 27-year-old former Germany youth international received initial treatment on the pitch before being flown to hospital.

"A serious knee injury for Johannes Flum. He is on his way to hospital," Frankfurt said on Twitter. Medojevic also injured his knee and underwent treatment at the training centre.

The injuries could not have come at a worse time for Eintracht, who have won just once in their last 10 league games.

Lying 13th in the Bundesliga, they take on promoted Darmstadt 98 on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)