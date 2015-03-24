A man walks past a branch of Commerzbank ahead of the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN Germany's Commerzbank extended its naming rights deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's stadium for five years to 2020, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

The bank has had the rights for the city-owned stadium since 2005 with more than 12.5 million visitors at 2,000 sports and entertainment events.

"We are delighted that one of the most important representatives of the financial world, the Commerzbank, will remain our partner," said Heribert Bruchhagen, Eintracht chairman.

"The extension of the deal and its duration are a clear proof for the successful collaboration in the past many years."

There were no financial details available on the deal.

Eintracht returned to the Bundesliga in 2012 and have this season established themselves in mid-table under coach Thomas Schaaf, in eighth place.

Frankfurt is also the seat of the German football association (DFB) with the team regularly using the stadium for friendly matches or qualifiers.

