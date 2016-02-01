BERLIN World champions Germany will take on Slovakia and Hungary in their final two warmup matches ahead of this year's European Championship, the team said on Monday.

Germany, who play friendlies against England and Italy in March, face Slovakia in Augsburg on May 29 before hosting Hungary in Gelsenkirchen.

The Germans have been drawn in Euro 2016 Group C along with Ukraine, Northern Ireland and Poland for the June 10-July 10 tournament in France.

"We are especially happy that with the early kickoff times (1645GMT and 1700GMT), apart from providing good conditions for coach Joachim Loew's team, we are going towards our fans," German Football Association president Reinhard Rauball said.

Several recent home matches involving the 2014 World Cup winners have not been sold out.

"With these kickoff times we want to make it clear how important families and children in the stadium are for us," Rauball added.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)