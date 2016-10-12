BERLIN Striker Ivica Olic has been suspended for two matches and fined 20,000 euros by the German Football Association for betting on football matches.

The Croatian, who plays for second-tier 1860 Munich, made online bets of three-figure amounts on a number of games in August and September, including nine in his own division, the DFB said on Wednesday.

"He did not bet on games of 1860 Munich," it added in a statement.

Players are not allowed to bet on matches during their active career or use third parties to do so, according to DFB regulations.

The 37-year-old striker, who joined 1860 Munich in July after a long career in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, Hamburg SV and VfL Wolfsburg, among others, has accepted the decision.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Neville Dalton)