Borussia Moenchengladbach's coach Lucien Favre shouts during their Bundesliga first division soccer match against 1.FC Cologne in Cologne, Germany September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Lucien Favre resigned on Sunday, saying it was the best thing for the bottom-placed club after they lost 1-0 at Cologne the previous day to make it five defeats in a row for their worst Bundesliga start.

Favre, who has also managed Hertha Berlin, surprised club bosses with a statement to the media after they had informed him they wanted him to stay on.

Apart from a terrible domestic start, Gladbach lost their Champions League opener 3-0 to Sevilla. They also face Manchester City and Juventus in Group D.

"After long thought and detailed analysis I have come to the conclusion that it is in this situation the best possible decision to step down as head coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach," the Swiss said in his personal statement.

"It is now time and the best decision for the club and the team is to bring in change. I do not have the feeling anymore that I am the perfect coach for Borussia Moenchengladbach."

Favre, who saved five-time champions Gladbach from potential relegation when he took over in February 2011, led them to a third-place finish last season and a maiden Champions League group stage spot.

Gladbach officials, who had called Favre "unfireable" only a week ago, had tried to talk him out of it but were surprised when he instead sent his resignation straight to the media before informing them.

"We had hoped that we could convince him to continue with us," club president Rolf Koenigs said of his discussion with Favre earlier on Sunday when the coach first offered to quit.

"His public resignation created a situation that hits us to the core. We had four and a half highly successful years with Lucien Favre and are very sad that our common path is now obviously finished."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mitch Phillips and Ken Ferris)