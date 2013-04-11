Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach have boosted their front line for next season by signing Freiburg striker Max Kruse on a four-year contract.
Kruse has scored nine goals this season including two against Gladbach on March 30.
"We are delighted Max Kruse has decided to join us," said sports director Max Eberl on Thursday. "He is fast, skilful and can be used in a number of positions to strengthen our front line."
Gladbach are still in the running for a Europa League spot, occupying seventh place in the Bundesliga with six matches left this season.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
LONDON Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings were charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Monday.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund are counting on their attacking form, despite the absence of injured Marco Reus, to reverse a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they host Benfica for their Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.