BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach have agreed to sign versatile midfielder Lars Stindl from Bundesliga rivals Hanover 96 at the end of the season.

No fee was disclosed but media reports said he would cost three million euros ($3.29 million).

"We had a lot of competition when trying to sign Lars Stindl," said Gladbach sports director Max Eberl in a statement on Wednesday.

"He can be deployed in several positions in midfield and he has shown as Hanover captain that he can take on responsibility."

According to media reports, Bayer Leverkusen were among several clubs that wanted to buy the 26-year-old who has agreed a five-year deal with Gladbach.

A former Germany youth international, Stindl has played 147 Bundesliga matches and scored 19 goals. This season he has netted six times in 14 appearances.

"After five years wearing the Hanover shirt I want to go down a different path," he said. "I want to take the next step of my development at Borussia."

Gladbach, third in the Bundesliga after beating leaders Bayern Munich 2-0 on Sunday, are in contention for a Champions League spot next season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)