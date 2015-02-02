Lukas Rupp (L) challenges Granit Xhaka during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Paderborn, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Granit Xhaka has extended his contract by three years to 2019, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The talented 22-year-old Swiss international, who joined in 2012 from Basel and quickly earned a starting spot, had initially singed a deal to 2016.

"In these two and a half years Granit has made great strides and became one of the most important players of our team," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said on the club website (www.borussia.de).

"We are happy to have tied him to us for a longer time."

Gladbach are third in the Bundesliga, seven points behind second-placed VfL Wolfsburg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)