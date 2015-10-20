Hanover 96's Leon Andreasen (R) and Schalke 04's Roman Neustaedter fight for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hanover, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN The German Football Association (DFB) launched an investigation into Hanover 96 player Leon Andreasen after he clearly used his arm to score a controversial winner against Cologne on Sunday.

"The player is suspected of extreme unfavourable sporting behaviour in the Oct. 18 game between Cologne and Hanover 96," the DFB said in a statement.

"Andreasen is suspected of knowingly using his right arm to put the ball into the goal."

The 32-year-old Danish midfieder scored against the run of play, charging into the box at a corner and putting the ball into the net at the far post with Cologne players instantly calling for handball.

Television replays showed Andreasen clearly used his hand but referee Bastian Dankert and his assistants missed it and accepted after the game they had made a wrong call.

Andreasen also admitted it was a handball but said he did not realise it at the time because "everything happened so quickly."

"I made a motion in the direction of the ball, it all happened very quickly," he told reporters. "The ref could have blown the whistle of course. That was clearly handball."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)