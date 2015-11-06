BERLIN Forward Mario Gomez was named on Friday in the Germany squad for their upcoming friendlies against France and Netherlands later this month, returning for the first time in more than a year after rediscovering his scoring touch following a move to Turkey.

The Besiktas striker, who has won 60 caps and scored 25 goals for Germany, was a regular until an injury in the 2013/14 season when playing for Italy's Fiorentina caused him to miss their victorious 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

He made his most recent appearance in September 2014, a year after his previous one.

"When Mario is fit, plays regularly and has his rhythm and confidence then he his valuable to any team," said Germany coach Joachim Loew. "These conditions are now met, Mario is scoring again goals in Turkey as well as in the Europa League and he has found his confidence again."

Gomez's move to Besiktas this season has paid off with the 30-year-old former Bayern Munich player netting eight times in 10 league matches, including last week when Loew was watching from the stands.

"He has earned his chance to show his qualities and to show that he is an option for us up front," Loew said.

Germany have been lacking goals in recent months and secured their spot at Euro 2016 without their usual ease as Loew opted to use attacking midfielders such as Thomas Mueller or Mario Goetze in place of an out-and-out striker.

The Germans take on France in Paris on Nov. 13 before hosting Netherlands in their last international of the year four days later.

"Now starts the preparation phase for the Euros in France next year," Loew said. "So we will use every opportunity to test various things."

The coach also handed a maiden call-up to 19-year-old Schalke 04 talent Leroy Sane, who has scored four times in the Bundesliga this season, as well as Paris St Germain keeper Kevin Trapp.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)