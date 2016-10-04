Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
BERLIN Germany striker Mario Gomez has been ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Northern Ireland this month due to muscle stiffness, his club VfL Wolfsburg said on Tuesday.
Gomez also missed their first qualifier in September after being injured during Euro 2016 in July.
"He called off the trip with the Germany team due to muscle stiffness and will miss training for a few days," Wolfsburg said.
It was not immediately clear if Germany coach Joachim Loew would replace him.
The Germans, who won their Group C opener against Norway 3-0 in September, take on the Czech Republic in Hamburg on Oct. 8 before hosting Northern Ireland in Hanover three days later.
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.