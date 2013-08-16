BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg have signed Brazil international Luiz Gustavo from treble winners Bayern Munich on a five-year deal, the club said on Friday.

Gustavo, who had joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in 2011, was not guaranteed first team action at the Bavarians under new coach Pep Guardiola which could have threatened his national team spot ahead of the World Cup in Brazil next year.

"The 26-year-old has signed a deal to 2018 and will be officially presented later today," the club said in a brief statement.

Wolfsburg, who have spent much of the last few seasons in the lower half of the table after winning the 2009 Bundesliga title, were eager to bolster their midfield in order to claim a higher finish this season.

They lost their season opener to Hanover 96 last week. They take on Schalke 04 on Saturday.

