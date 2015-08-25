VFB Stuttgart's Daniel Ginczek (L) and Hamburg SV's Johan Djourou fight for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Hamburg SV in Stuttgart, Germany, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Hamburg SV skipper Johan Djourou has been ruled out for an unspecified period after sustaining a thigh injury in Saturday's 3-2 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart.

"Bitter blow for Hamburg as the captain has suffered a muscle fibre tear," the club said.

The 28-year-old Switzerland defender scored an 89th-minute goal to help his team claim their first victory of the season against Stuttgart.

Hamburg, who needed a relegation playoff for the second consecutive year last season to stay up, take on Cologne on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)