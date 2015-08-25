BERLIN Hamburg SV skipper Johan Djourou has been ruled out for an unspecified period after sustaining a thigh injury in Saturday's 3-2 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart.
"Bitter blow for Hamburg as the captain has suffered a muscle fibre tear," the club said.
The 28-year-old Switzerland defender scored an 89th-minute goal to help his team claim their first victory of the season against Stuttgart.
Hamburg, who needed a relegation playoff for the second consecutive year last season to stay up, take on Cologne on Saturday.
