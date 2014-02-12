Beleaguered Hamburg SV coach Bert van Marwijk does not know whether he will still be in charge for Saturday's relegation clash at Eintracht Braunschweig, he said after their 5-0 mauling by Bayern Munich.

Wednesday's shattering home defeat in the German Cup quarter-finals followed six successive league reverses which have left Hamburg, the only ever-present team in the Bundesliga's 51-year history, one off the bottom of the table.

"I don't know," van Marwijk, who led Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final, told ARD television when asked about his future. "I'm not thinking about my job or my career.

"I'm trying my best to prepare my team for the most important game of the year."

Hamburg have conceded eight goals in two home games in the space of five days and let in at least three goals in each of their last six games. Braunschweig are the only team below them in the table.

Chief executive Carl Jarchow promised last Saturday that van Marwijk would not be sacked but there has been widespread speculation that the club's 11-man advisory committee is close to voting that Jarchow himself be turfed out of office.

If that happens, it could pave the way for van Marwijk to be replaced by controversial coach Felix Magath, who has a track record of success even though many question his tough discipline and ruthless training methods.

German media said the advisory committee were due to meet on Thursday.

Despite their shambolic defending and dreadful form, Hamburg were greeted with a huge banner, reading, "one must always try for the impossible" on Wednesday and the fans supported them fully throughout the game.

"It's a difficult time for the club and for everyone, but we have to carry on," defender Heiko Westermann told reporters.

"The fans are still behind us, they supported us for the whole game. I don't think you'd get that sort of support anywhere else."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ian Ransom)