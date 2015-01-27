Bayern Munich's Mario Goetze gestures after scoring a goal during their Champions League Group E soccer match against CSKA Moscow in Munich December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Hamburg SV have extended right back Ashton Goetz's contract by two years to 2017 following his rise to the senior team this season.

Goetz, 21, who joined the club as a teenager in 2008, was plucked out of the reserves this term and established himself in the defence.

"Ashton proved with his Bundesliga and Under-23 performances that he has massive potential," Hamburg sports director Peter Knaebel said on Tuesday. "It is this potential that we want to further develop."

Hamburg, who are two points off the bottom in 14th place, have released Macedonian winger Valmir Nafiu to join Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus on a deal to 2020.

