Hamburg SV's Pierre-Michel Lasogga (L) and Bayern Munich's Dante fight for the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Former European champions Hamburg SV may be the only team in the top six German divisions not to have scored in their opening five matches but the goals will soon start coming, forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga said on Friday.

Lasogga is one of several big-name signings, including Lewis Holtby, Swiss international Valon Behrami, Brazilian Cleber and Nicolai Mueller, brought in after Hamburg needed a playoff to stave off relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

However, they have so far failed to deliver a single goal between them with Hamburg mired in last pace on two points.

"For me it is not a mental problem," the 22-year-old Lasogga told Sky television. "I am relaxed about it and am confident then goals will come."

Lasogga spent last season on loan at Hamburg from Hertha Berlin, scoring 16 times for the northern club.

A change of coach, with Joe Zinnbauer replacing Mirko Slomka 10 days ago, has yet to bear any substantial fruit with Hamburg drawing against Bayern Munich last week before losing to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday.

"I do not know the word crisis," said Lasogga, who won a Germany call-up earlier this year but has yet to win his first cap. "We are stepping on the gas and at some point our luck will come back."

Hamburg are the only club to have played in the Bundesliga every season since the top division's creation in 1963.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)